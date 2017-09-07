Reebok, IMG’s NYFW: The Shows Offer Workout Classes

Breaking News
NEED A WORKOUT?: For those needing a break from back-to-back fashion shows, Reebok and IMG’s NYFW: The Shows have partnered with Gotham Gym to create Fit to Fashion, a live activation experience that features exclusive workout classes for NYFW participants and attendees.
Classes, that will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday, will be led by Rob Piela, creator and owner of Gotham Gym, along with a special guest host each day. Featured guests include Fifth Harmony, Mia Kang and IMG model Ashley Moore. Attendees will be able to participate in a 45-minute class and preview and test the latest product from Reebok. Classes take place at Gotham Gym, 600 Washington Street in New York for invited editors and influencers.
In addition to the classes, Reebok will have numerous consumer activations during NYFW including a loft space showroom in Clarkson Sq previewing spring 2018 merchandise, product giveaways and a shoppable NYFW experience.
Inga Stenta, senior director, brand management at Reebok, said, “Reebok has a long-standing history of pushing the boundaries for women and creating unique experiences. The Fit to Fashion partnership with New York Fashion Week and IMG fuses fashion and fitness in a totally new way while reflecting our Be More Human brand

