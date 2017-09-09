Remembering Pierre Bergé, the Force Behind Yves Saint Laurent and More

PARIS — Pierre and Yves.

The names of Pierre Bergé and Yves Saint Laurent are forever linked in fashion history, two men who were business partners and, for a time, lovers, and along the way defined not only the model for the yin and yang relationship of a creative balanced by a strong executive, but a 20th-century love affair.

Bergé, who used his partnership with Saint Laurent to become a powerhouse figure not just in fashion but in French culture and politics, died in the early hours of Friday at home in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, the Fondation Pierre Bergé-Yves Saint Laurent said in a statement. He was 86.

Bergé’s death comes just weeks before the inauguration of two Yves Saint Laurent museums in Paris and Marrakech, which the entrepreneur considered the culmination of a life’s work promoting the talent of the couturier whose existence was intertwined with his own.

At a press conference in June unveiling the museums, Bergé appeared in a wheelchair looking weakened after a stay in the hospital. The entrepreneur had been public about his struggle with muscular dystrophy.

Describing his at-times tempestuous but unbreakable relationship with Saint Laurent, Bergé told WWD in 2010: “The two of us formed a puzzle and we were

