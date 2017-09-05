Retail Leaders Circle Plans Full-Day Summit on Sept. 12

Retail Leaders Circle, an industry summit bringing together global, influential and visionary leaders, will host an exclusive, invitation-only event in New York on Sept. 12.

The full-day summit, held at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, will include such speakers as Tommy Hilfiger; Trey Laird, chairman and ceo of Laird + Partners; Kenneth Himmel, president and ceo of Related Urban; Jill Granoff, ceo, Eurazeo Brands; Armand de Villoutreys, president, Firmenich; Stephen I. Sadove, industry consultant, and David R. Jaffe, chairman and ceo of Ascena Retail Group.

Jaffe will discuss the state of the retail industry, while Himmel will tackle the changing face of retail. Other sessions are mastering the pop-up shop; Hilfiger being interviewed by Marigay McKee, founder and ceo of MM Luxe on disruption; powering through investments in retail: strategic buyers versus financial buyers; retail’s seismic shift, and building a successful brand in the Middle East.

“Our goal with the Retail Circle is to engage retail leaders so that they can share experiences and ideas on building brands, focusing on the latest consumer trends and their economic impact on business today with vision, innovation and emotional influence at the forefront. With retail — both globally and in the U.S. — in a state of

