Rihanna Hands Marine Serre the 2017 LVMH Prize

1 hour ago

PARIS — French designer Marine Serre on Friday won the 2017 edition of the LVMH Prize for Young Designers, propelling the 25-year-old into the international spotlight only a year after her graduation from Belgian school La Cambre.
Rihanna announced the winner at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in the presence of jury members including Karl Lagerfeld of Fendi, Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri, Louis Vuitton’s Nicolas Ghesquière, Loewe artistic director Jonathan Anderson, Céline’s Phoebe Philo and Kenzo designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim.
Serre beat some 1,200 applicants to walk away with a grand prize of 300,000 euros, plus a year of coaching from experts at luxury giant LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, parent of fashion houses including Vuitton, Loewe, Givenchy, Berluti and Marc Jacobs.
The designer, whose team consists of three people, has just one collection under her belt. She has secured around 15 wholesale accounts for fall, including Dover Street Market in London and Opening Ceremony in New York, in addition to Space at Nordstrom and Canadian e-tailer Ssense.com.
“The idea is to grow, of course, but sensibly. I think you have to take things gradually. Five days ago, I had to turn away clients because I couldn’t produce more than 1,000 garments [this

