Royal College of Art Mounts M.A. Show

LONDON — The Royal College of Art presented its M.A. show on Thursday at a studio in East London.

Held in Shoreditch, 48 men’s wear, women’s wear, knitwear, footwear and accessories students presented looks that ranged from abstract to conceptual. The university’s showcase was formatted with two runway shows, live presentations, creative installations and displays which spanned across four floors.

On display were the Brioni award winners, including men’s wear student Rhiannon Wakefield, who was the overall winner; women’s wear student Dan He, who scooped up the innovation award, and Per Hansson, who was recognized for tailoring.

Wakefield’s fascination with color and graphics on the human body led her to develop a kinetic textile which responds to body movement. Wakefield, who has undertaken internships at Alex Mullins, Michael Van Der Ham and Marios Schwab, used her bespoke material on a hooded white oversize coat.

With internships at Mary Katrantzou, Céline and Alexander McQueen under his belt, He was inspired by technology, engineering and non-fashion related materials. He created looks comprised of carbon fiber including illuminated dresses that came with asymmetric cuts.

Men’s wear student Hansson, who interned at Aitor Throup, Ute Ploier and Sruli Recht, worked with nylon, treated denim, needle-punched rib jersey and Neoprene with

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story