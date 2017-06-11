Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Royal College of Art Mounts M.A. Show

Royal College of Art Mounts M.A. Show

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 1 min ago

LONDON — The Royal College of Art presented its M.A. show on Thursday at a studio in East London.
Held in Shoreditch, 48 men’s wear, women’s wear, knitwear, footwear and accessories students presented looks that ranged from abstract to conceptual. The university’s showcase was formatted with two runway shows, live presentations, creative installations and displays which spanned across four floors.
On display were the Brioni award winners, including men’s wear student Rhiannon Wakefield, who was the overall winner; women’s wear student Dan He, who scooped up the innovation award, and Per Hansson, who was recognized for tailoring.
Wakefield’s fascination with color and graphics on the human body led her to develop a kinetic textile which responds to body movement. Wakefield, who has undertaken internships at Alex Mullins, Michael Van Der Ham and Marios Schwab, used her bespoke material on a hooded white oversize coat.
With internships at Mary Katrantzou, Céline and Alexander McQueen under his belt, He was inspired by technology, engineering and non-fashion related materials. He created looks comprised of carbon fiber including illuminated dresses that came with asymmetric cuts.
Men’s wear student Hansson, who interned at Aitor Throup, Ute Ploier and Sruli Recht, worked with nylon, treated denim, needle-punched rib jersey and Neoprene with

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.