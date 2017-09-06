Sam Ben-Avraham, Janet Wong Bring Cabana Show to New York

Sam Ben-Avraham has mastered the pivot.

The Liberty Fairs trade show co-owner, who founded Project in 2003 before selling it to Advanstar Communications in 2005, is bringing Cabana, the swim and resort trade show he launched in Miami, to New York.

“I’ve had, like, seven lives in retail,” said Ben-Avraham, who is also known for operating Atrium stores, which have now transitioned into Kith shops. “When I had a store in Miami, my number-one category was swim. A lot of new brands came into that whole swim category around 2013 and we were looking for an elevated trade show experience.”

According to Ben-Avraham, who started the Cabana show with Janet Wong in 2013 during Miami Swim Week, holding a women’s-focused trade show in New York has always been of interest, but he had a hard time finding a consistent space — until now.

Cabana will take place from Sept. 16 to 18 at Pier 92 in New York. It will run alongside the Capsule women’s trade show, which will be located in Pier 94. Ben-Avraham said the venue will be transformed into a luxe, boutique environment with plush pink carpeting accented by gold fixtures. While the Miami show, which features around 250 brands, is

