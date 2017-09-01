Serena Williams Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Serena Williams, the 35-year-old tennis star, gave birth Friday to a baby girl, according to media reports.

She reportedly gave birth at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Williams became engaged to Alexis Ohanian, the cofounder of Reddit, last December.

A Twitter post from the U.S. Open Tennis Friday afternoon said, “Congratulations to @serenawilliams for giving birth to a baby girl!”

Williams, who is sitting out the U.S. Open that’s in full swing in New York, hasn’t played a tennis match since winning her 23rd Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open on Jan. 28, when she was close to two months pregnant. She has said previously that she planned to sit out the rest of the 2017 season and would be returning to the tennis circuit in 2018.

In the meantime, Williams’ older sister, Venus, continued the excitement of the day winning 6-3, 6-4 over Maria Sakkari to reach the fourth round in New York.







