Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Size-Inclusive E-tailer 11 Honoré Launches With Michael Kors, Prabal Gurung and More

Size-Inclusive E-tailer 11 Honoré Launches With Michael Kors, Prabal Gurung and More

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 1 min ago

Often 40th birthdays prompt people to reflect on the big picture, so to speak. For Patrick Herning and Kathryn Retzer, two longtime fashion friends, that a-ha moment came last summer, and the answer is coming to fruition this week with the debut of 11 Honoré, a Los Angeles-based luxury e-tailer for sizes 10 to 20 that aims to drive the already buzzy apparel category to a higher level with runway fashion from designers such as Michael Kors and Prabal Gurung.
Retzer began her career in publishing at Allure and Vogue, then became a fashion editor at Town & Country and style director at San Francisco magazine. She met Herning in the Bay Area and the two have been friends for 15 years.
Herning is a well-known fixture in the Los Angeles influencer marketing scene (he was a Bay Area tech entrepreneur for 10 years, moved to L.A. and started a marketing agency, sold it to HL Group, ran their L.A. office until 2015 and started consulting in 2016).
“The intention with consulting was to create the space to come up with a meaningful concept to connect 10 years in tech and 10 years in fashion,” said Herning, who serves as cofounder and chief

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.