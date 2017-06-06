Size-Inclusive E-tailer 11 Honoré Launches With Michael Kors, Prabal Gurung and More

Often 40th birthdays prompt people to reflect on the big picture, so to speak. For Patrick Herning and Kathryn Retzer, two longtime fashion friends, that a-ha moment came last summer, and the answer is coming to fruition this week with the debut of 11 Honoré, a Los Angeles-based luxury e-tailer for sizes 10 to 20 that aims to drive the already buzzy apparel category to a higher level with runway fashion from designers such as Michael Kors and Prabal Gurung.

Retzer began her career in publishing at Allure and Vogue, then became a fashion editor at Town & Country and style director at San Francisco magazine. She met Herning in the Bay Area and the two have been friends for 15 years.

Herning is a well-known fixture in the Los Angeles influencer marketing scene (he was a Bay Area tech entrepreneur for 10 years, moved to L.A. and started a marketing agency, sold it to HL Group, ran their L.A. office until 2015 and started consulting in 2016).

“The intention with consulting was to create the space to come up with a meaningful concept to connect 10 years in tech and 10 years in fashion,” said Herning, who serves as cofounder and chief

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story