Stephen Webster Hosts Menswear Presentation

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 2 hours ago

HOMEWARE AT HARRODS: Stephen Webster hosted a menswear presentation at his studio in London on Saturday. Held at the second floor of his Mayfair office on Mount Street, the designer showcased a small range of homeware which will be available for purchase at a pop-up titled “Exclusively Men” hosted by Harrods on June 22.
Homeware was a category that Webster previously catered to only for special orders such as glassware and cutlery for his bespoke clients. Located in the Advanced International department on the lower ground floor, his pop-up will be the first time he will present his offering to retail shoppers which will also include his rtw items as well as limited edition pieces. There was a bronze knife set with a series of animals such as a bull and a cock featured on the steel handle. He looked to Sputnik, and shaped a silver salt and pepper shaker in the form of a satellite.
“Tainted by the Seventies moniker ‘medallion man’, gentlemen and jewelry have taken several years to become reacquainted,” said Webster of the project. “Even though the democratization of men’s jewelry has now led to men from all walks of life being able to find a place for

