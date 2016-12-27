Supima Plans to Step Up Branding Efforts in 2017

Supima, which represents U.S. growers of pima cotton, sewed together some major retail collaborations this past year and more are in the works.

Marc Lewkowitz, who ended his first year as president and chief executive officer of the Phoenix-based organization, summed up the accomplishments and gave an outlook of some new deals in a new blog post.

Brooks Brothers in the spring will convert its men’s polo program to Supima cotton after it relaunched of its Oxford Polo button-down shirt with Supima this past year.

Banana Republic, which launched its 120/2 Supima cotton woven shirts in classic and slim-fit styles in 2016, recently added some Supima women’s knits, and in 2017 the retailer will expand Supima offerings in its men’s knit collection, as well as expand the women’s knits program.

Uniqlo, the international retail brand, continues to offer high-quality Supima basic knit Ts and sweaters at attainable prices to bring a new customer base to experience the benefits of Supima cotton.

Levi’s, which created its first Supima cotton jeans in its classic 511 style, packaged the jeans in a cotton bag to tell the story of Supima cotton and the history of the product.

Trending Millennial brands Casper, Everlane and Stance have been quick to integrate Supima cotton into

