Talbots Celebrates 70th Anniversary With Limited-Edition Collection

IT ALL ADDS UP: Seventy years is a milestone for any business, let alone a women’s fashion one in an increasingly overcrowded field.

To celebrate its 70th, Talbots has created a limited-edition, seven-piece collection that was inspired by women who represented iconic fashion moments during the past seven decades. Those looks “really reflected upon our brand’s modern classic style sensibility,” said Deb Cavanagh, senior vice president of marketing. “We really wanted to claim this moment to celebrate the relationship we have had with women over seven decades. The amazing thing about that is it’s generations of women and their daughters and granddaughters.”

As of Sept. 18, all of Talbots’ 440 stores will have a sampling of the 70th-anniversary-inspired line and larger stores will have more merchandise. Those bigger locations will feature the limited-run item in window displays and with prime placement in stores. It will also be sold online. Should the collection sell out quickly, shoppers can count on Talbots’ concierge program, which ensures that “customers can get anything, anywhere,” Cavanagh said. Rolled out initially in 20 stores, the concierge program arms associates with iPads to showcase the full range of options and offer clients styling tips.

The assortment includes a Lauren Bacall-inspired

