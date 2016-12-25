Ten Instagram Accounts to Check Out While You’re Home for the Holidays

From fashion and interior design to puppies, WWD rounds up 10 great Instagram accounts of the moment — in no particular order. Because nothing beats home-for-the-holidays ennui like staring into the infinite abyss of your smartphone.

1. @virgomood

If you like Eighties — and especially Nineties — fashion nostalgia with an emphasis on sex appeal, supermodels and close-up runway shots, this one’s for you. Thanks, @virgomood, for reminding us of that Chanel dress from 1992.



2. @c__l__o

Art director Lauren Faye curates beautiful imagery — sometimes hauntingly so — culling from fashion designers, editorials, film, art and more.



3. @gabriel_held

The so-called “king of the throwback” — as coined by Fader magazine — posted an iconic image of the late Zsa Zsa Gabor — one of many that embody his campy, more-is-more aesthetic. The New York-based stylist also rents and sells designer vintage clothing by appointment.



3. @whatfranwore

Fans of Nineties sitcom “The Nanny” will love this visual compendium of Fran Drescher’s outfits from when she depicted the unforgettable character of Fran Fine.



5. @70sbabes

From Jane Birkin to Bianca Jagger to Diana Ross, @70sbabes is an ode to exactly what it sounds like: babes of the Seventies.



6. @rememberthishappened

A catalogue of important — also funny, bizarre — moments in the

