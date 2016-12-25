Breaking News
Ten Instagram Accounts to Check Out While You’re Home for the Holidays

From fashion and interior design to puppies, WWD rounds up 10 great Instagram accounts of the moment — in no particular order. Because nothing beats home-for-the-holidays ennui like staring into the infinite abyss of your smartphone.
1. @virgomood
If you like Eighties — and especially Nineties — fashion nostalgia with an emphasis on sex appeal, supermodels and close-up runway shots, this one’s for you. Thanks, @virgomood, for reminding us of that Chanel dress from 1992.

 
2. @c__l__o
Art director Lauren Faye curates beautiful imagery — sometimes hauntingly so — culling from fashion designers, editorials, film, art and more.

 
3. @gabriel_held
The so-called “king of the throwback” — as coined by Fader magazine — posted an iconic image of the late Zsa Zsa Gabor — one of many that embody his campy, more-is-more aesthetic. The New York-based stylist also rents and sells designer vintage clothing by appointment.

 
3. @whatfranwore
Fans of Nineties sitcom “The Nanny” will love this visual compendium of Fran Drescher’s outfits from when she depicted the unforgettable character of Fran Fine.

 
5. @70sbabes
From Jane Birkin to Bianca Jagger to Diana Ross, @70sbabes is an ode to exactly what it sounds like: babes of the Seventies.

 
6. @rememberthishappened
A catalogue of important — also funny, bizarre — moments in the

