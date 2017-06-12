The Broken Arm Collaborates With Salomon

ON THE RUN: Among a slew of hook-ups aligning with the upcoming Paris men’s fashion week, local retailer The Broken Arm has once again joined forces with Salomon, an outdoor clothing specialist based in Annecy in the French Alps, on a top-to-toe trail running outfit.

The hi-tech ensemble, comprising a T-shirt, short, jacket and pair of shoes dubbed Wings Pro 2, will go on sale on Tuesday exclusively at The Broken Arm as well as on the store’s e-commerce site.

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story