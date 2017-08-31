The Brooklyn Print Studio Fostering a New Generation of Indie T-Shirt Brands

Alex Dondero is dazed and bewildered. The founder of Lqqk Studio — better accustomed to Brooklyn chill — has spent the past 12 hours displaced in Midtown, Manhattan. His print shop has temporarily taken up residence at a high-profile fashion brand based in the Garment District prepping and printing runway samples in the weeks leading up to New York Fashion Week. He phones in at 11 p.m. on the drive home to Bedford-Stuyvesant, remarking, somewhat trancelike, between tollbooths.

This Midtown studio residency — for which Dondero has signed a nondisclosure — is just the latest notch in Lqqk’s ascent. A commercial printing studio, Lqqk (pronounced: “Look”) also produces its own label known for handprinted T-shirts, hats, knapsacks and patterned outerwear that typically sell out within 48 hours of release.

The past year has seen Lqqk lend its distinctly minimal, off-kilter aesthetic to a suite of new partners. The studio has collaborated with Japanese men’s wear brand N. Hoolywood, opened new wholesale channels and devised a sneaker and apparel collaboration with Vans’ tier-one label, Vault, due this spring.

Commercial jobs are but a spoke in Dondero’s wheel. As such, Dondero has used the studio to spin a creative web and establish a Lqqk network

