The Fashion World Remembers Franca Sozzani

The fashion industry reacted in shock to the news of Franca Sozzani’s death on Thursday.
Giorgio Armani: “Nobody like Franca Sozzani managed to imagine a different reality, which she narrated through a daily exercise of good taste and creativity. She shaped her life in a way that was interesting for everybody. I’ll be missing searching her silhouette in the dark room [after the show]. I’m close to Carla and Francesco with true love in this painful moment.”
Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli in a joint statement: “We lost a person who gave everything to Italian fashion. Our feeling for Franca surpasses friendship after having worked together for our entire life.”
Donatella Versace: “Words cannot express how I am feeling right now. Franca Sozzani was like a sister to me. She was my friend and my confidant. She had a true heart and a soul full of love. Franca would always tell me the truth, no matter what. She did everything with passion, whether it was her passion for her family and friends, or her championing of Italian fashion. The world has lost the icon of Italian style and the epitome of feminine empowerment. I will miss her more than words can say.”
