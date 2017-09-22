The Wall Group to Open Paris Office

Talent agency The Wall Group is set to open a Paris office next week in the midst of the city’s fashion week. The agency, which represents hairstylists, makeup artist and fashion stylists, has a roster that includes Danilo, Renato Campora, Ben Skervin, Hung Vanngo, Frank B, Alice Lane, Kate Young, Karla Welch and Elizabeth Stewart.

“Our decision to expand into Paris is a logical next step for our business,” said founder Brooke Wall. “We’ve worked with European talent, brands and fashion houses for years from afar, but demand continues to increase as the focus on international red carpets, film festivals and fashion presentations intensifies. We see a lot of opportunity to grow our services in-market and are excited about this evolution.”

Wall founded TWG in 2000 in New York and began with a roster of behind-the-scenes talent focused on the traditional fashion and editorial industry. TWG opened its Los Angeles office in 2003 to addresses the small but burgeoning group of artists focused on celebrity and red carpet styling. Today, those artists are among those signing lucrative consulting and designing gigs, such as Welch’s recent tie-up with Hanes, for which Justin Bieber was the poster boy.

In 2015, The Wall Group was acquired

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story