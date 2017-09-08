Breaking News
Tory Burch's Front Row

TORY’S GARDEN PARTY: Tory Burch’s front row was filled with celebrities such as Emily Blunt, Vanessa Kirby, Dylan Penn, Rashida Jones, Jessica Seinfeld and Jordana Brewster, who were all enjoying the outdoor garden fashion show. Blunt, who’s filming a movie upstate, “A Quiet Place,” that’s directed by her husband John Krasinski, said of Burch’s clothes: “I’m a big fan of her gorgeous, chic and effortless clothes. I love them.”
Just as the conversation was getting started, this reporter was told she had to clear the runway because the show was about to begin so she wasn’t about to find out how “Mary Poppins Returns” turned out or where Blunt and her family hope to move now that her Brooklyn town house is on the market for $8 million. Oh well, maybe she’ll turn up at another fashion show.
Seinfeld said about her friend, Burch, “I marvel at her capabilities in all aspects in life. She has an amazing business, she’s a wonderful woman, friend, designer and mother.” As for herself, she said she’s been busier than ever with her charity, Good Plus Foundation, which is working on the ground to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey with donated goods and services in

