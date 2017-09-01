Unpublished Denim Emerges as Contender For Market Share

Boutique denim brand Unpublished Denim has largely flown under the radar since its first collection debuted for spring — but its founders expect that to change.

The Los Angeles denim company boasts a contemporary aesthetic at competitive pricing around the $60 to $80 range. Its sophisticated looks — dark washes, high waistlines and wide legs — have helped get its foot in about 200 doors so far throughout the U.S., including Lord & Taylor. It’s now working with distributors in Canada and Germany and is in talks with another in Japan with the aim of rolling out internationally for spring.

“There’s a lot of vintage inspiration in the line and definitely authentic approaches to washes,” said cofounder Ya-el Torbati. “For me, the key is you really have nothing without amazing fit and amazing fabric quality.”

Unpublished is for the customer with a more creative spirit, the creative director added, with a “wear what you want” approach to dressing that’s not swayed by brand names.

That’s translated in the current fall collection via released hems, patchwork, cropped wide-leg pants, chambray, overalls and high-waisted flare and skinny-leg denim. The pieces are designed in the neighborhood of Boyle Heights, located east of downtown, and then made overseas.

Torbati

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…

Read Full Story