Breaking News
Home / Fashion / Unpublished Denim Emerges as Contender For Market Share

Unpublished Denim Emerges as Contender For Market Share

Posted by: Fashion Style Editor in Fashion 1 hour ago

Boutique denim brand Unpublished Denim has largely flown under the radar since its first collection debuted for spring — but its founders expect that to change.
The Los Angeles denim company boasts a contemporary aesthetic at competitive pricing around the $60 to $80 range. Its sophisticated looks — dark washes, high waistlines and wide legs — have helped get its foot in about 200 doors so far throughout the U.S., including Lord & Taylor. It’s now working with distributors in Canada and Germany and is in talks with another in Japan with the aim of rolling out internationally for spring.
“There’s a lot of vintage inspiration in the line and definitely authentic approaches to washes,” said cofounder Ya-el Torbati. “For me, the key is you really have nothing without amazing fit and amazing fabric quality.”
Unpublished is for the customer with a more creative spirit, the creative director added, with a “wear what you want” approach to dressing that’s not swayed by brand names.
That’s translated in the current fall collection via released hems, patchwork, cropped wide-leg pants, chambray, overalls and high-waisted flare and skinny-leg denim. The pieces are designed in the neighborhood of Boyle Heights, located east of downtown, and then made overseas.
Torbati

Follow WWD on Twitter or become a fan on Facebook.

Read More…
Read Full Story

Fashion Style Editor

Latest posts by Fashion Style Editor (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.