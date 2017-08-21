‘Unsettled’ Adds Olfactive Experience to Museum Exhibit

How do you bottle a museum-quality artwork? Just ask San Francisco-based artist and perfumer Bruno Fazzolari, who created a fragrance for an upcoming exhibit at the Nevada Museum of Art. Not only will museumgoers be able to experience his sandalwood scent with pineapple and black tea notes as part of “Unsettled,” a group show about the Greater West, on view from Aug. 26, 2017, to Jan. 21, 2018, but they’ll be able to purchase 9-ml. and 30-ml. sizes of the scent onsite and through his web site. It also comes in a limited-edition, 50-ml. bottle in Vaseline glass, shaped like a mushroom cloud, which glows atomic green in black light, a nod to the state’s nuclear testing. “These ingredients speak to cultural tensions in the settling of the West,” said Fazzolari, “and how fragrance and other aesthetic pleasures like drinking tea drove colonial contact.” The exhibit contains works by Ed Ruscha and Nicholas Galanin, among others, and will travel to the Anchorage Museum in 2018 and the Palm Springs Art Museum in 2019.

