White Trade Show to Debut in China With Special Format

MILAN — The Italian trade show White is taking its first step into the Chinese market.
Focusing on men’s and women’s contemporary ready-to-wear and accessories, the Milan-based exhibition revealed the launch of a special project, called “Style Routes to Shanghai.” This is an exhibiting platform showcasing a selection of Italian labels in the Chinese city during Shanghai Fashion Week.
Set in the West Bund Art Center venue from Oct. 13 to 15, the platform aims to support small- and medium-sized fashion companies in their international expansion.
“We’re all aware of the strategic role this market has,” said White’s founder and president Massimiliano Bizzi, talking about China. “It will be the most important country economically for the fashion industry and for our companies,” he added, mentioning that the Asian nation accounts for 33 percent of global luxury sales.
“This initiative is the first, essential step to enter in a market interested in Italian fashion and expanding in multibrand distribution,” continued Bizzi, who underscored the importance of acting rapidly to start creating brand awareness. The labels showcased will be about 50, including Daniele Carlotta, Filippo Laterza and Ssheena, among others.
In addition to helping brands meet buyers, partners for distribution and press, the project aims to promote the Italian lifestyle and

