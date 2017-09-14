Woolmark and Scabal Coproduce Short Film

PERFECT TIMING: With Première Vision Paris around the corner, Woolmark on Wednesday night at the Palais Brongniart joined heritage Belgian men’s wear brand and cloth merchant Scabal for the presentation of a short film they coproduced promoting the art of traditional craftsmanship.

Dubbed “Handling Perfection,” the film juxtaposes close-ups of Scabal tailors transforming Australian Merino wool into suits with images of custom motorcycle maker Fred Jourden of Blitz and Belgian Michelin-star chef Peter Goossens displaying their own handiwork. The film is available on Scabal’s web site and will be rolled out across social media platforms.

The event also showcased Scabal’s recently launched made-to-measure line, Black, with a row of suits displaying hand-finished details like handmade buttonholes and fully canvassed jackets, including the clean-cut Cleveland suit and a silk jacquard tuxedo.



A row of suits by Scabal.

Courtesy

Guests also got to take in a tailor at work on a suit, and seamstresses personalizing wool pocket squares.

“We are known for our fabric and we want to bring that into the product, to raise the level and be seen as more of a luxury brand,” said Scabal’s head of design, Campbell Crichton-Dunn, adding that the house is also developing other product categories like leather jackets and knitwear as

