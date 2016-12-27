Year in Fashion: Ralph, Donna and Calvin See Changes

Ralph, Donna, Calvin.

The trio — like Cher or Elvis, only first names are necessary — trips off the tongue in rapid succession, and even the most casual observers instantly know these three designers-turned-megabrands have been at the pinnacle of American fashion for decades.

But this year saw seismic shifts at these venerable houses.

Calvin Klein underwent a massive creative change at the helm by tapping Raf Simons as chief creative officer in August, taking on a role that hadn’t been filled since Calvin Klein himself stepped away from the company in 2003, after selling the business to PVH Corp. Simons’ appointment, which marked a strategic shift at the company, had been rumored for almost a year. The former artistic director at Christian Dior is now leading the creative strategy of the entire Calvin Klein brand. And the shift in creative heads rippled throughout the entire organization.

Stefan Larsson, chief executive officer of Ralph Lauren Corp., issued his “Way Forward” plan in June, exerting more influence over the $7.2 billion apparel firm. The plan involves speeding up the supply chain; focusing on the core collections of Ralph Lauren, Polo and Lauren; shuttering stores, and eliminating management layers that resulted in job cuts of about

