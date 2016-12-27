Breaking News
Year in Fashion: Sports Brands Go Luxe

Posted by: WWD in Fashion

The big sports brands are used to getting down and dirty — and the aggressive moves this year to capture an even larger percentage of the casual and dress businesses is a prime example.
From Nike’s capsule collections with Riccardo Tisci and Kim Jones to Under Armour’s big jump into fashion with the Tim Coppens-designed UAS sportswear, these powerhouse brands continue to chip away at the traditional sportswear market.
Toss in the fact that ath-leisure has also swept the workplace, and it’s no surprise that these brands are also making their presence felt in the dress market as well.
And they’re investing big time to make this work, building palaces to house these collections and build cred with the fashion crowd. Adidas in November opened a 45,000-square-foot experiential store — its largest unit in the world — on Fifth Avenue, shortly after Nike opened a 55,000-square-foot behemoth in SoHo. Under Armour, which has a 20,000-square-foot Brand House in SoHo has inked a deal to open what it says will be “the single greatest retail store in the world” on the site of the former FAO Schwarz on Fifth Avenue and 58th Street sometime after 2018.
In the space will undoubtedly be UAS, which was

WWD

