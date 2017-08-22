ARGENTINA: 12-month Inflation Expectations Remain At 20% In August

The annual inflation expected by the Argentineans for the next 12 months remains at 20% in August, compared to the July survey, according to the Inflation Expectation Survey conducted by the University Torcuato Di Tella’s School Of Business.

The result shows that inflation expectations in Argentina remain above the central bank target, between 12% and 17% for 2017.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com