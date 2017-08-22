ARGENTINA: Central Bank Keeps Main Interest Rate Unchanged At 26.25%

The central bank of Argentina kept its main interest rate unchanged at 26.25%, given that indicators from private and state sources monitored by the monetary authority suggest that the disinflation process moves ahead, with prices in August possibly lower than in July. However, core inflation remains above the levels sought by the monetary authority.

In a statement, the Argentinean central bank said it would continue to restrict liquidity conditions by actively conducting operations on the secondary market of Central Bank Letters (Lebac).

Once again, the Argentinean central bank said in a statement that it would continue to maintain a clear anti-inflationary bias to ensure that the disinflation process continues towards its inflation target.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com