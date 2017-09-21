ARGENTINA: Consumer Confidence Rises 7.2% In September – Survey

The Consumer Confidence Index in Argentina increased by 7.2% in September compared to August, according to a survey conducted by Torcuato Di Tella University’s Center for Research in Finance. In the year-on-year comparison, the index increased by 19.8%.

Among the components of the indicator, the Personal Situation sub-index rose by 5.9% in September over August, while Durable and Real Estate increased by 22.2%. Meanwhile, the sub-index of Macroeconomic Situation rose 0.8%.

By income level, consumer confidence increased by 8.7% over the previous month among respondents with higher incomes and by 6.2% among respondents with lower incomes.

