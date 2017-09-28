ARGENTINA: Country And Chile Conclude Bilateral Trade Agreement Talks

Argentina and Chile finalized the negotiation of a bilateral trade agreement. which will involve areas such as investment, services, public purchases, telecommunications, and e-commerce.

The final touches to the agreement were made in the framework of the fifth round of talks, held this week in Buenos Aires. The expectation is that both countries sign the agreement in October, after a legal review of the text.

According to the Argentinean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the move will “generate concrete benefits for both countries,” such as new commercial opportunities in services and public purchases, the commitment to eliminate roaming in telecommunications, a more modern and balanced legal framework for development, and protection of investments.

