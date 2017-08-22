ARGENTINA: Country And Spain Sign Agreement For Public-private Investment

Argentina and Spain signed an agreement for public-private investments in infrastructure, urban development, housing, and transportation projects. The agreement was signed as part of the official visit of the Argentine Interior Minister Rogelio Frigerio to Santander, in Spain.

Frigero said that the agreement would allow to generate a synergy between both governments and to “enhance the knowledge of technical staff of joint projects,” according to the official news agency T?lam.

Meanwhile, Spain’s Development minister I?igo de la Serna pointed out that Spanish companies established in Argentina have “a lot of interest and are eager to take part in the projects” that Argentina has to improve its services infrastructure, among other fields.

Also, De la Serna told Spanish media that the fact that Argentina has approved a National Plan of Infrastructures opens a “very positive scenario” for both countries to collaborate.

