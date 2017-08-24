ARGENTINA: Country Has A Disordered Tax System, According To Minister

Argentinean Finance Minister Nicol?s Dujovne said that the current tax system of the country is disordered and volatile, so it must become more efficient to promote equal opportunities in society.

“The challenge in the coming years will be to achieve a system in which the nation and the provinces, together, work to achieve a system that allows the country to grow in a sustained manner,” said the official.

Dujovne made the comments during an Argentinean Association of Budget and Public Financial Administration’s conference on tax reform and fiscal policy in Latin America.

