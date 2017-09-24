ARGENTINA: Country Wants To Consolidate And Diversify Exports To India

Argentina’s ties with India are “a priority” and Buenos Aires intends to consolidate and diversify its exports to the Asian country, said the Argentinean Foreign Minister Jorge Faurie at a bilateral meeting with its Indian counterpart, Sushma Swaraj, at the sidelines of the 72nd General Assembly of the United Nations.

At the meeting, both foreign ministers agreed that the Indian ties with Argentina and the Mercosur are “well below its potential”. Faurie and Swaraj noted that both governments have interest in increase reciprocal trade, according to the statement released by the Argentinean Foreign Ministry.

Currently, India is Argentina’s sixth largest export destination.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com