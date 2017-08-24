ARGENTINA: Economy Grows 4.0% In June

The Argentinean economy grew by 4% in June on an annual basis, posting its highest increase in 22 months, according to the original series of the Monthly Economic Activity Estimator (EMAE).

The June’s reading shows an acceleration if compared with the 3.3% annual increase posted in May, said the country’s statistics office.

Before seasonal adjustment, however, the Argentinean economy grew 0.3% in June against May, marking a slowdown compared to the 0.6% monthly growth posted in May against April.

