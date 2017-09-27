ARGENTINA: Economy Grows 4.9% In July, Highest Rise Since June 2015

The Argentinean economy grew 4.9% in July on an annual basis, the highest increase since June 2015, accelerating from the 4.2% rate in June, said the country’s statistics office in its Monthly Economic Activity Estimator.

Manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and repair and Construction were the sectors with the highest influence in the annual increase of the indicator in July. Electricity, gas and water and exploitation of mines and quarries posted negative variations.

Before seasonal adjustment, the Argentinean economy grew 0.7% in July, accelerating in comparison with the 0.3% increase posted in June.

