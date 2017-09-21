ARGENTINA: GDP Estimate Up 2.7% In 2Q17 An Annual Basis

The provisional estimate for Argentina’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter of 2017 showed a 2.7% increase when compared to the same period of 2016. Over the previous quarter, the Argentinean GDP increased by 0.7%, said the country’s statistics office in its Activity Level Progress Report.

Global demand recorded increases of 7.7% in gross fixed capital formation, 2.9% in public consumption, and 3.8% in private consumption Meanwhile, exports of goods and services decreased by 1.2% in the quarter.

The variation of private consumption is explained by an increase in the consumption of national services and a strong growth of imported consumer goods and services.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com