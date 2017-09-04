ARGENTINA: Gov't Tries To Lure Companies To US$9.5 Billion Water Projects

The Argentinean government launched a call to private companies from all over the world to take part alongside the state in 38 water projects for almost US$ 9.5 billion.

The call was issued by Argentina’s Ministry of Interior, Public Works, and Housing, and includes works of drinking water, sanitation, dam and irrigation aimed to reach 100 percent coverage in drinking water and 75% in sanitation services.

According to T?lam’s official news agency, the call for funding projects would be carried out through public-private partnerships, once the projects demand investments that exceed the annual budget available.

