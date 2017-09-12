ARGENTINA: IDB Active Loan Portfolio In The Country Surpasses US$10 Billion

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) will approve this year a total of US$ 2.3 billion in financing for technological innovation, security, transportation, water and sanitation, institutional strengthening, urban development and regional integration projects in Argentina. Also, the Inter-American Investment Corporation (IIC) plans additional projects for US$ 410 million.

For the next year, IDB announced US$ 2.35 billion in commitments with Argentina, while the IIC committed itself to investments of US$ 600 million.

Currently, the IDB’s portfolio in Argentina comprises 62 projects totaling US$ 10.12 billion, while the IIC has an active portfolio of 18 operations totaling US$ 550.3 million focused on sectors such as transport, agribusiness, and financial entities.

Meanwhile, Argentina, alongside the IDB and the World Bank, will create a US$ 900 million Infrastructure Development Fund, of which the IDB will contribute with US$ 600 million and the World Bank with US$ 300 million.

