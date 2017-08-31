ARGENTINA: Industrial Activity Rises 5.9% On Year In July

Argentina’s industrial activity grew 5.9% in July when compared to the same month of 2016, said the country’s statistics office. Compared to June (+6.6), when industry posted the highest increase since July 2011 (+7.1%), the pace of expansion decelerated.

Argentina’s Industrial Monthly Estimator (EMI) kept its bullish trend in July, closing the first seven months of the year with a 0.8% growth against the same period of 2016.

The sectors of the Argentinean industry that stood out in July when comparing with the same period of 2016 were: the tobacco industry (+17.4%) metalworking excluding the automotive industry (+15.8%) products (+15.2%) and publishing and printing (+5.2%).

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com