ARGENTINA: Israeli Prime Minister Starts State Visit To The Country

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will arrived in Buenos Aires Monday, heading a delegation of 30 business people in the first state visit by an Israeli head of government to Argentina.

Netanyahu is scheduled to have a meeting with the Argentinean President Mauricio Macri on Tuesday. The Israeli Prime Minister will also visit the headquarters of the Israeli Mutual Association in Argentina (AMIA) and the Israeli Embassy in Buenos Aires to pay homage to the victims of the 1992 and 1994 bombings.

“We have never had a relationship as close as we have today to the administration of President Macri,” said the Israeli ambassador to Buenos Aires, Ilan Sztulman, in a recent interview with the T?lam news agency.

Also, a business and economic forum will be held at the Palacio San Mart?n, which will be attended by the Israeli business delegation linked to the cyber security, new technologies, telecommunications, agribusiness, water resources and local development sectors.

