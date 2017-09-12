ARGENTINA: Macri And Israel's Netanyahu Agree To Deepen Trade Ties

Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to deepen trade ties during a meeting held today in Buenos Aires.

Macri’s stressed that increasing links between Argentina and Israel would focus on small and medium enterprises, and noted that Netanyahu is heading an Israeli delegation of entrepreneurs who “are interested in seizing opportunities” in Argentina and generating new businesses.

Macri said that he and Netanyahu agreed to “increase and deepen” the bilateral ties. Still according to him, Netanyahu’s visit – the first by an Israeli head of government to Argentina – is “a gesture of confidence towards this new stage of change in the country.”

At the meeting, three agreements were signed: one for cooperation in Public and Internal Security and two on mutual assistance in customs and social security matters.

