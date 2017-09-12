ARGENTINA: Merval Drops 2.1% As Profit Taking Hits The Market

Breaking News
Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

Merval, the main index of the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange, fell 2.10% Tuesday and closing at 23,559.66 points as traders took profits after the index rose to a record high last Thursday.

“The stock market had risen a lot in the last few weeks, and a break was the most likely event in the short-term,” said Eduardo Fern?ndez, an analyst at Rava Burs?til.

All of Merval’s constituents fell today. Transener (-4.89%), TGN (-4.43%), Cresud (-3.55%), and TGS (-3.22%) posted the worst declines.

Besides that, the central bank of Argentina kept its main interest rate unchanged at 26.25%, but removed from the monetary policy decision statement a sentence about its commitment to pursue the 2017 inflation target.

“The monetary authority considers appropriate to maintain its contractive bias and focus its efforts by the end of the year with inflation approaching 1% per month, so that it is consistent with the target for 2018, between 8% and 12%,” the current statement said.

In the previous meeting report, however, the central bank noted that it would keep a clear contractive bias “to ensure that the disinflation process continues towards the 12% to 17% inflation target for 2017 and the 10% plus/less 2% [inflation target] for 2018.”

Meanwhile, the locally traded U.S. dollar fell 0.46%, to 17.07 Argentinean pesos, amid a higher demand for the local currency for a tender of Letras del Tesoro (Letes) and Letters of the Central Bank (Lebac).

