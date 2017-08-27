ARGENTINA: Merval Hits New Record Closing High

Merval, the main index of the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange, rose 0.50% led by energy, oil and banking stocks, to close at 23,509.87 points Friday, a new record closing level. In the week, Merval rose 2.26%.

YPF climbed 2.65% after announcing that it had agreed with Statoil Holding Netherlands on the exploration and joint development of a field in Vaca Muerta.

The shares of Costanera (+3,81%), Transener (+3,56%), YPF (+2,65%), Banco Franc?s (+1,91%) and Petrolera Pampa (+1,58%) rose, while Aluar (-1,26%), Pampa (-1,16%), Edenor (-1,13%), Gas Cuyana (-0,93%) fell.

The locally traded U.S. dollar rose slightly (+0.05%), closing at 17.22 Argentinean pesos. According to analysts, the currency traded in a balanced way between supply and demand. The total volume operated today was US$ 604 million, 50% more than Thursday.

