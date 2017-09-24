ARGENTINA: Merval Hits Record Record Closing High, Led By Mirgor Boost

Merval, the main index of the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange, rose 1.73% to settle at 25,005.88 points Friday, breaking a new historical record by closing above 25,000 points. In the week, the Merval climbed 5.40%.

In addition to the good indicators known in recent days, today’s rise was driven by a successful share offering made by Mirgor, which ended up skyrocketing 13.96%.

The shares of Macro (+4.86%), Comercial del Plata (+3.59%), Galicia (+3.14%), Petrolera Pampa (+2.72%), and TGN (+2.57%) also rose, while Central Puerto (-2.04%), Distribuidora de Gas (-1.63%), and Autopistas del Sol (-1.61%) fell.

The locally traded U.S. dollar, meanwhile, rose 0.17%, closing at 17.30 pesos, completing a good recovery week after four weeks falling.

“With the upward movement experienced this week, the greenback returned to the level of August,” said Gustavo Quintana, an analyst at PR Corredores de Cambio.

