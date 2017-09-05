ARGENTINA: Merval Rises 1.30%, Closes At Record High

Merval, the main index of the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange, closed at a record high on Tuesday, breaking the 24,000 points barrier. It was primarily driven by the rise in oil prices abroad and the continuing optimism among investors ahead of the upcoming October legislative elections.

The Merval index rose 1.30%, to 24,016.09 points. According to Marcos Forquera, an analyst at Buenos Aires Valores, the index closed in new historical values in a continuity of the optimism perceived since August’s primary elections.

The shares of Tenaris (+4%), Telecom (+3.74%), Petrobras (+2.85%), Comercial del Plata (+2.75%), Franc?s (+2.42%), Galicia (+2.35%), and TGN (+1.23%) rose, while Holcim (-1.35%), Consultatio (-1.20%), and Agrometal (-0.76%) fell.

According to Forquera, the recent stability in the greenback stability also helped the stock markets by attracting more investments to Argentina. The locally traded U.S. dollar rose 0.23%, at 17.24 Argentinean pesos.

