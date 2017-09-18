Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / ARGENTINA: Minister Defends Labor Reform, But Brazil 'is Not A Mirror'

ARGENTINA: Minister Defends Labor Reform, But Brazil 'is Not A Mirror'

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

Argentina’s Finance Minister Nicolas Dujovne said that the Mauricio Macri’s administration would achieve a labor reform that “is going to be very important for Argentina,” but noted that the reform recently carried out in Brazil is not a mirror for his country.

“All the reforms being promoted by the Ministry of Labor in talks with the unions need to respect the country’s idiosyncrasies. And we will achieve a reform that will be very important for Argentina,” said the official in statements to radio Metro.

When asked if the Argentinean reform would be similar to that carried out in the neighboring Brazil, the official noted that “every country has to respect its particularities and has to seek consensus, because the reforms that remain are those that were agreed upon.”

In July, the Brazilian Congress passed a bill that allows direct agreements between employers and employees to prevail over labor law, eliminates mandatory contributions from workers to unions and establishes the so-called seasonal work – when employees are subordinate to one company in spite of irregular working hours.

However, the proposition also enables some controversial measures, which oblige pregnant women to work in conditions of medium or small insalubrity and authorize consecutive 12-hour workdays with 36 hours of rest, for example.

The Brazilian government says that the new legislation will ‘modernize’ labor rules and boost employment, but unions and judges from labor courts stated that the reform would remove workers’ rights and create obstacles to fair decisions in legal disputes between employees and employers.

Meanwhile, Macri’s administration and the General Confederation of Labor will soon launch discussions on a bill to bring workers out of the informal market, Dujovne said. The minister said that while the government does not have an estimate of how many people would be benefited, there is “room for progress” in Argentina, given that informality is estimated at almost 30% of the local labor market.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.