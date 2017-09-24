ARGENTINA: OECD Invites Country To Participate In Steel Committee

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) officially invited Argentina to join its Steel Committee. The invitation was made by the Secretary-General of the organization, Angel Gurr?a, based on a recommendation of the committee itself, aimed at obtaining a broader perspective on steel issues in South America.

According to the document sent to the Argentinean Undersecretary of Foreign Trade, Shunko Rojas, OECD said that “the participation of Argentina is expected to generate mutual benefits in the form of greater transparency of the market developments and policies that are developed around the world.”

Argentina must send its acceptance as a participant at its next meeting, on September 28 and 29. The next session of the Steel Committee will be held on March 5 and 6, 2018. The country had ceased its participation in September 2014.

The OECD Steel Committee is a forum for governments to address the challenges of the steel industry and identify policy solutions to foster open and transparent markets for steel products.

