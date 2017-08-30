ARGENTINA: Recovery From Crisis Is Underway And 'came To Stay,' Says Gov't

Mauricio Macri’s administration chief-of-staff Marcos Pe?a began a presentation on government management to the Argentinean House of Representatives, where he highlighted economic growth rates and assured that Argentina managed to escape from crisis.

The official said that the country’s economy grew by 4% a year and that the national government is “fully aware” that “there are still millions of Argentineans who face difficulties.”

“Argentina has emerged from the crisis zone. The omens, forecasts or desires for a great economic crisis, day by day we are proving that they have no basis in reality. Economic growth has come to stay,” Pe?a said.

The official stressed that there are 200 thousand new jobs registered and affirmed that there is already a rise in investment. Regarding inflation, Pe?a noted that in July “the annual rate was at 21.4%, the lowest since 2009” and that in the last 12 months “it fell by half.”

“All forecasts indicate that it will continue to decline in the coming months and years,” he said.

