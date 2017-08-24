ARGENTINA: Senate Speakers Promotes Motion Against Venezuela's Maduro

Federico Pinedo, acting Argentinean Senate speaker, said that the upper house should pronounce itself on the political situation in Venezuela after the government of Nicol?s Maduro disregarded the resolutions of his country’s National Assembly.

“As Latin American brothers, we need to repudiate acts of violence and insist on our concern about human rights violations against Venezuelans,” Pinedo said, according to national news agency T?lam.

Several lawmakers from the ruling coalition Cambiemos presented a motion to repudiate the Venezuelan government’s disregard of the National Assembly resolutions after the legislative house has refused to recognize the legitimacy of the National Constituent Assembly, elected on July 30 amid an opposition boycott.

While the National Assembly is controlled by the opposition, the National Constituent Assembly is controlled by ruling lawmakers.

