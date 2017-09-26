ARGENTINA: Trade Balance Posts US$ 1.08 Billion Deficit In August

Argentina’s trade balance posted a US$ 1.083 billion deficit in August, according to the country’s statistics office. A year earlier, the Argentinean trade balance had recorded a US$ 708 million surplus.
In the annual comparison, exports fell 9.2% in August, totaling US$ 5,228 million, while imports grew 24.9%, reaching US$ 6,311 million.
Year-to-date, the Argentinean trade balance is US$ 4,498 million negative. The total exported in 2017 through August was US$ 38,528 million, while imports amounted to US$ 43,026 million.
