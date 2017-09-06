ARGENTINA: Trade With Australia Grows 29% In The First Half Of 2017

Bilateral trade between Argentina and Australia grew 29% during the first half of 2017 compared to the same period in the previous year, according to the first consultations between both countries, held Tuesday in Buenos Aires.

At the meeting, Argentina and Australia representatives stressed “the excellent level of the bilateral ties and agreed to continue promoting high-level exchanges, as well as the promotion of reciprocal trade missions,” the Argentinean Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Argentinean and Australian officials also stressed the existing opportunities in the mining sector in Argentina and celebrated the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation in Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries, signed in 2015. Both countries also analyzed new possibilities for cooperation on nuclear, space, Antarctica presence, gender equality, fiscal, sports, and education issues.

The meeting was chaired by Argentina’s Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs, Gustavo Zlauvinen, and by the deputy secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Australia, Penny Williams.

