Australia reported another excellent jobs report: no less than 42K jobs were gained in May, far better than 9.7K predicted. In addition, the figure for April was revised up from 37.4K originally reported to 46.1K. Australia's unemployment rate dropped from 5.7% to 5.5% beating expectations to remain unchanged. The drop in the jobless rate comes […]

