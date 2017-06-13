Australia Consumer Confidence Continues To Slide

Consumer confidence in Australia ebbed again in June, the latest survey from Westpac Bank revealed on Wednesday as its index slipped 1.8 percent to a score of 96.2.
That follows the 1.1 percent decline in May to 98.0; in all, the index has declined in three straight months and continues to rest beneath the break-even line of 100 that separates optimists from pessimists.
Concerns about the housing market weighed on confidence, the bank said.
