Australia Consumer Confidence Continues To Slide

Consumer confidence in Australia ebbed again in June, the latest survey from Westpac Bank revealed on Wednesday as its index slipped 1.8 percent to a score of 96.2.

That follows the 1.1 percent decline in May to 98.0; in all, the index has declined in three straight months and continues to rest beneath the break-even line of 100 that separates optimists from pessimists.

Concerns about the housing market weighed on confidence, the bank said.

